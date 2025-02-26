Open Menu

10 Power Thieves Caught

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Wednesday apprehended

10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson, sub-divisional officers (SDOs) with other staffers conducted

operations against power theft in Tariqabad, Noori gate area, Lahore Road, Queen Chowk

and Muhammadi colony and arrested Ghulam Rasool, Shah Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Shair,

Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Haq Nawaz in electricity theft.

