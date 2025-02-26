10 Power Thieves Caught
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Wednesday apprehended
10 power pilferers.
According to a spokesperson, sub-divisional officers (SDOs) with other staffers conducted
operations against power theft in Tariqabad, Noori gate area, Lahore Road, Queen Chowk
and Muhammadi colony and arrested Ghulam Rasool, Shah Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Shair,
Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Haq Nawaz in electricity theft.
