UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Price Magistrates To Be Rewarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:29 PM

10 price magistrates to be rewarded

Ten best price magistrates will be rewarded on the basis of their performance during the ongoing "Service Delivery at Doorstep" campaign to encourage result-oriented price monitoring

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Ten best price magistrates will be rewarded on the basis of their performance during the ongoing "Service Delivery at Doorstep" campaign to encourage result-oriented price monitoring.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said this in a meeting here Monday insisting all price magistrates must continue to move against profiteers and hoarders.

Sherazi said that ten price magistrates would get appreciation certificates and gifts based on performance.

Officials informed that during 1512 inspections conducted in May 2021, 778 overcharging and 504 other violations were noticed and over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed on violators.

Price Magistrates sealed 110 shops, got 17 FIRs registered and two violators were arrested.

ADCR Ikram Malik, ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, assistant commissioners and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Fine Price May All Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

31 minutes ago

Philippines wants close cooperation with UAE to ac ..

31 minutes ago

Commissioner Malakand reviews anti-polio, covid st ..

1 minute ago

Three held with liquor

2 minutes ago

104 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

2 minutes ago

Archaeology sites to be protected: secretary

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.