10 price magistrates to be rewarded

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Ten best price magistrates will be rewarded on the basis of their performance during the ongoing "Service Delivery at Doorstep" campaign to encourage result-oriented price monitoring.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said this in a meeting here Monday insisting all price magistrates must continue to move against profiteers and hoarders.

Sherazi said that ten price magistrates would get appreciation certificates and gifts based on performance.

Officials informed that during 1512 inspections conducted in May 2021, 778 overcharging and 504 other violations were noticed and over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed on violators.

Price Magistrates sealed 110 shops, got 17 FIRs registered and two violators were arrested.

ADCR Ikram Malik, ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, assistant commissioners and other officials attended the meeting.