10 prisoners of petty offenses freed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Anjum Raza Syed along with Civil Judge Hamayun Khan visited the district jail here on Monday and ordered the release of 10 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds.

The AD&SJ also inspected different blocks of Jail and checked food and security arrangements for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for the provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

He also visited the female and juvenile blocks and listened to their problems.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Akhter Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent Arif Shahzad were also present.