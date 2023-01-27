UrduPoint.com

10 Prisoners Released From District Jail In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 06:33 PM

10 prisoners released from district jail in Faisalabad

Additional District & Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir with Civil Judge Kashif Pasha visited the district jail and released 10 prisoners languishing in petty cases on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir with Civil Judge Kashif Pasha visited the district jail and released 10 prisoners languishing in petty cases on Friday.

The both judicial officers went to the jail hospital and inquired about treatment facilities from prisoner under-treatment there.

He also inspected the quality of meals in the kitchen, and talked to prisoners including juvenile and women to know about their issues in the jail.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asgar Ali briefed the judicial officers about the administrative and security measures in jail.

Related Topics

Prisoner Jail Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exc ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exceed AED 8.4 bn

12 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generatio ..

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

2 minutes ago
 Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

2 minutes ago
 Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a ..

Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a star studded Cooking Show

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC's recommendations against Jus ..

2 minutes ago
 Social organizations hold protest against desecrat ..

Social organizations hold protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.