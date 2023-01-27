10 prisoners released from district jail in Faisalabad

Additional District & Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir with Civil Judge Kashif Pasha visited the district jail and released 10 prisoners languishing in petty cases on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir with Civil Judge Kashif Pasha visited the district jail and released 10 prisoners languishing in petty cases on Friday.

The both judicial officers went to the jail hospital and inquired about treatment facilities from prisoner under-treatment there.

He also inspected the quality of meals in the kitchen, and talked to prisoners including juvenile and women to know about their issues in the jail.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asgar Ali briefed the judicial officers about the administrative and security measures in jail.