UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Private Members' Bills Introduced In National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:12 PM

10 private members' bills introduced in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of ten private members bills, which were referred to the relevant committees for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of ten private members bills, which were referred to the relevant committees for consideration.

The bills introduced on the Private Members' Day were the Emergency Madadgar (Protection from Civil and Criminal Liabilities) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 89); the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019]. (Article 140B); the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019 (Article 27); the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2019]; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Insertion of 377C, 377D, 377E, 377F, 377G and amendment in schedule II;) the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 104) and the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 104) recommends to award tickets to women against reserved seats in legislatures on the basis of regional quota.

PML-N minority member Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das introduced the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which is about lifting ban from student unions in educational intuitions. It was referred to the relevant committee after debate in the House.

Sponsored by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of MMAP, the House rejected the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with majority vote. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ms. Maleeka Ali Bukhari opposed the bill and informed the House the government was working on an identical bill. The mover insisted to have voting on the bill following which it was rejected with majority vote.

A total of ten lawmakers voted in the favour of motion to introduce the bill while 90 members opposed it.

Another bill the Prevention of Domestic Violence Bill, 2019 was withdrawn by its mover Ms Noreen Farooq Khan of the PTI after being opposed by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. The minister said the cabinet had approved a legislative proposal identical to it which would be presented in the House soon. However, she said the bill of Ms Noreen Farooq Khan would be reviewed at the committee stage if it had some substantial recommendations other than the government bill.

The House rejected the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 260) seeking to exempt Governor or President from two-year bar to join politics after leaving their respective office. The bill was rejected after voice voting. Another bill the Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was rejected with majority vote as 71 members voted in favour of motion to introduce the bill while 80 members opposed it.

Another bill the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 206 & 208) was deferred due to the absence of relevant minister. This bill was sponsored by Ms. Noreen Farooq Khan who recommended to enhance women quota of awarding tickets against general seats in elections from five percent to 25 percent.

Two bills including the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 292), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 213) were deferred due to the absence of its movers.

Three bills including the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Amendment in Third Schedule); the Institute for Bioresources Research Bill, 2019 were left unaddressed due to absence of its movers.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Minority Vote Student Criminals Women HEC 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

1 hour ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

1 hour ago

US Designates Head of Grozny Police Irashkanov for ..

2 minutes ago

ED visits under-construction Chaudhry Pervaiz Elah ..

2 minutes ago

Ten arrested for damaging room of under constructi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.