10 Profiteers Arrested, 15 Shops Sealed

Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:18 PM

District Administration, in a crackdown, here on Monday arrested 10 profiteers and sealed 15 shops for selling commodities on high rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :District Administration, in a crackdown, here on Monday arrested 10 profiteers and sealed 15 shops for selling commodities on high rates.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown across the district and checked prices of commodities at various shops.

The officers arrested 10 profiteers, sealed 15 shops and imposed fine of over Rs 100,000 on many others over profiteering.

According to a handout, the price control magistrates have conducted 16,000 inspections during the ongoing month and got registered FIRs against 69 profiteers and imposed fine of Rs 2.9 million.

DC said that the provincial government has given him special task to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates in order to facilitate people.

