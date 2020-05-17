UrduPoint.com
10 Profiteers Arrested In A Day

Sun 17th May 2020

10 profiteers arrested in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have arrested 10 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids across the district to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates checked 568 shops and found 121 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates registered FIRs against four of them while six shopkeepers directly sent to jail.

The magistrates also imposed fine of Rs 168,300 on other shopkeepers over profiteering.

