10 profiteers booked, face fine

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) ::Following instruction issued by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal, the district administration on Wednesday carried out detailed inspection of district bazaars to inspect prices and quality of items.

Assistant Commissioner Dir Lower, Additional Assistant Commissioner and District food Controller paid visits to bazaars and booked ten shopkeepers for overcharging the customers.

The administration said, in all sixteen actions were taken in the district against profiteers and FIRs against 10 traders were registered. It further said that the administration also sealed business places of eight traders and issued stern warnings to five shopkeepers.

It said the administration officers also imposed a fine of Rs 54000 on various shopkeepers.