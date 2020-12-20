UrduPoint.com
10 Profiteers Fined

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

10 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Dr Zunaira Aftab imposed fine on 10 profiteers in the service area of Motorway.

The AC, along with her team, checked prices of various commodities near Sahianwala and found 10 shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

The AC imposed a total of Rs10,000 fine on these shopkeepers and warned them of imprisonment if they did not mend their ways in future.

