10 profiteers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The price Control Magistrates arrested ten shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Friday.

According to official source here, the magistrates inspected various points including Factory Area,Chak 79-NB,86-NB,chak 45 SB,Chak 43 NB and arrested ten shopkeepers -- Abid Ali, Mazhar, Zulfiqar, Amir, Irfan, Dilbar, Tasawar, Asad, Pervaiz and Gulzar Hussain over profiteering.They also imposed fine on them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.