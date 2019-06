FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 28,000 fine on 10 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the price control magistrate conducted surprise raids at shops in Mansoorabad, Sheikhupura Road and other areas and found 10 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.