10 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs 15,500 on 10 shopkeepers for profiteering during past 24 hours.

The price control magistrate along with his team checked prices of daily use items at various shops in various parts including Sitiana Road, Saleemi Chowk, Sumbal Chowk, Muslim Town, Noorpur Mandi, etc.

and found 10 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrate imposed fine on the violators.