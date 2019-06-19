10 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a total fine of Rs17,500 on profiteers during the last 24 hours

Official sources said here on Wednesday that the price control magistrate paid surprise visit to various shops in Bakkar Mandi, Gulfishan Colony, Gulberg, Jhang road and other areas and found 10 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrate imposed fine on the profiteers.