10 Profiteers Held In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:38 PM
The price control magistrate arrested 10 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Saturday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested 10 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Saturday.
According to official sources, magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market, Muqama-e-Hayyat,Tahli chowk, University Road and Water Supply Road and found 10 shopkeepers Involved in profiteering. The magistrates imposed fine on them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.