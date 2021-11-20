10 profiteers held In Sargodha

The price control magistrate arrested 10 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested 10 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Saturday.

According to official sources, magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market, Muqama-e-Hayyat,Tahli chowk, University Road and Water Supply Road and found 10 shopkeepers Involved in profiteering. The magistrates imposed fine on them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.