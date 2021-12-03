10 PSVs impounded over SOPs violations

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 10 public service vehicles (PSVs) and challaned several others besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 28,500 on violations of corona virus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The district administration, on the special directives of Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali continued its ongoing campaign to check violations of SOPs.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA). A total of 67 raids were conducted in different areas of the district in two days as the authorities took action against the violators.

The DC urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona virus.

The officers concerned had accelerated their raids against the violators, said a district administration spokesman.

He informed that the provincial government had imposed restrictions on public transport and business activities to curb the spread of contagion. To implement this, various teams led by Rawalpindi RTA Secretary cracked down on public transport vehicles.

He informed that Secretary, RTA also distributed face masks among citizens.