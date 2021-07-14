UrduPoint.com
10 Public Transport Vehicle Impounded For Violating Covid SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Transport Department on Wednesday imposed fines on over 40 public transport vehicles and impounded 10 vehicles for violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province.

Teams of transport authorities inspected public transport vehicles in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and other cities of Sindh and checked corona vaccination certificated of passengers to ensure implementation of relevant SOPs issued for public transport, said a press release issued here.

Provincial Transport Minister, Awais Qadir Shah informed that 10 vehicle violated the SOPs and carrying passengers without vaccination certificates were impounded in concerned police stations while fines amounting to Rs 80,000 were also imposed on more than 40 public transport vehicles.

The minister directed transport owners to comply with the SOPs issued to prevent spread of pandemic. He also advised passengers to keep their vaccination certificates along with them while traveling.

He informed that deputy commissioner Larkana has provided an ambulance to the transport department for vaccination of passengers and 50 passengers received their Covid jabs in the ambulance.

