10 quacks' clinics sealed in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority has sealed 10 quacks clinics in different parts here Friday.

A health officia,l Dr Attaul Monam, said that the health team sealed Pak Madina Dawakhana, Adeel Clinic Hajvery Town, Ramzan Dental Clinic Sargodha Road, Al-Adil Dental Clinic Sargodha Road, Al-Omar Markaz in front of Crescent Sugar Mills, Khalid Medical Hall and Physiotherapist Islamnagar, Adeel Dental Clinic Islamnagar etc.