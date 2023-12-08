Open Menu

10 Registered Workers Selected For Hajj At PESSI Office

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 06:07 PM

A special ceremony to select registered workers for performance of Hajj 2024 was held at the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Head Office, here on Friday

The event was attended by Commissioner PESSI Nadia Saqib, Vice Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali, Medical Advisor, Dr. Sohail Aziz, Director General (HQ) Azhar Minhas, Director (Admin) Khawaja Waqar Ahmad and other relevant officers.

Ms. Nadia Saqib selected lucky registered workers from across Punjab through a draw held at the PESSI Head Office's committee room.

While addressing the gathering, she said that PESSI would send these workers to perform Hajj in 2024, and all expenses would be borne by PESSI.

She said that PESSI had received a total of 1,176 applications from workers until December 5, 2024. Out of those, 10 workers were selected through a lucky draw. She said that the process of lucky draw was transparent, and every effort was made to ensure that all set criteria were adopted.

Ms. Nadia Saqib highlighted that it had been the topmost priority of the Punjab Employees Social Security to not only facilitate secured workers in financial and health matters but in religious matters also.

