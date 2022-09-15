10 rehabilitated drug addicts reunited with families

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Under Drug Free Peshawar drive, some 10 rehabilitated drug addicts hailing from Bajaur were on Thursday reunited with their families by Social Welfare department and district administration.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Naseer Khan appreciated the drug fee Peshawar campaign and said that under the drive several persons who were considered dead by their family members as missing from years, rehabilitated successfully and reunited with their families.

He said that district administration of Bajaur is also committed to rehabilitate the drug addicts and help them remain far from this curse in future by keeping eye on them.