10 restaurants, 9 public transport vehicles fined Rs2.3 m in 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :At least ten restaurants and nine public transport vehicles have fined Rs2.3 million for continuing business without observing safety protocols against the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin on Saturday said the fine was imposed on eateries for holding indoor dining arrangements for their customers which was banned following spread of current lethal wave of the pandemic.

Moreover, price magistrates along with the RTA made challans of nine buses as they were least bothered about standard operating procedures prescribed for the passengers during traveling.