10 robbers arrested; car, 5 bikes, 86 mobile phones recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :District police during a crackdown against lawbreakers on Saturday arrested 10 robbers and recovered valuable robbed items including a motor from their possession.

Pahari Pura Police Station, Bhana Mari Police Station, Phandu Police Station, and Faqirabad Police Station launched the crackdown against robbers and thieves and recovered a motor car, five motorcycles, 86 mobile phones and Rs 100,000 cash from their possession.

The police handed over several recovered mobile phones to their owners and informed the owners of car, and bikes to collect their possessions.