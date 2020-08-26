10 robbers held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

Sadr police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 10 gangsters and recovered looted items and illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Sadr police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 10 gangsters and recovered looted items and illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raids and arrested 10 dacoits identified as Imran, Atif, Asif, Rafaqat, Irfan, Asim, Shoaib, Javaid, Zamurd and Imran from various parts of the city.

The police recovered motorcycles, jewellery, illicit weapons and other items from their possession. The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robberyand other cases.

Further investigation was underway.