10 rounded up for carrying illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession during an operation here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amral police held Muhammad Yasin and Muhibullah and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore from their possession, and the same police recovered a dagger from Bilal.

Similarly, Westridge police nabbed Faisal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While Wah Cantt police netted Maqsood Ahmed and recovered a knife from his possession. Following the operation, Jatali police arrested Bahram Khan and recovered 12 bore rifle from his possession.

Saddar Barooni police held Mohammad Shahzeb, Gohar Ali and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Rawat police arrested Muhammad Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Faizan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.