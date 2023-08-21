Open Menu

10 Rounded Up For Carrying Illegal Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:53 PM

10 rounded up for carrying illegal arms

Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession during an operation here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession during an operation here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amral police held Muhammad Yasin and Muhibullah and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore from their possession, and the same police recovered a dagger from Bilal.

Similarly, Westridge police nabbed Faisal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While Wah Cantt police netted Maqsood Ahmed and recovered a knife from his possession. Following the operation, Jatali police arrested Bahram Khan and recovered 12 bore rifle from his possession.

Saddar Barooni police held Mohammad Shahzeb, Gohar Ali and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Rawat police arrested Muhammad Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Faizan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Same Muhammad Ali From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

PML-N senior leader meets governor, discusses educ ..

PML-N senior leader meets governor, discusses educational matter

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police off ..

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police officers

15 minutes ago
 Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 di ..

Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 districts

15 minutes ago
 FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

15 minutes ago
 CPEC pivotal for uplift of marginalised areas: PCJ ..

CPEC pivotal for uplift of marginalised areas: PCJCCI

6 minutes ago
 EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro ..

EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro

15 minutes ago
FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

15 minutes ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Cent ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Centre ceremony 2023

30 minutes ago
 69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

9 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM distributes cheques among affectees

Caretaker PM distributes cheques among affectees

10 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at UOS

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan