10 Sacrificial Animal Markets To Be Established In Abbottabd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:37 PM

10 sacrificial animal markets to be established in Abbottabd

District administration Abbottabad Thursday has decided to establish 10 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Thursday has decided to establish 10 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19.

The decision was taken by the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana while chairing a meeting regarding the sacrificial animal markets.

It was also decided in the meeting to strictly follow the SOPs from the protection of COVID-10 and the threat of the Congo virus.

In the meeting Cantonment board Abbottabad, Local government, Tehsil Municipal Administrations Havelian, Lora, Lower Tanawal, Live Stock, WSSCA representatives and Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad were present.

Like every year to curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha which causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks, Livestock, and the health department would be established Tick dusting veterinary picket at Chamba entry and exit point of the district Abbottabad.

From last Wednesday the sacrificial animal market has been started in Havelian where a large number of people reached to inquire the prices of animal but they were shocked to hear the prices those were very high.

