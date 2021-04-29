UrduPoint.com
10 SDOs Of PSB 17 Promoted As XENs In PBS-18 And Posted Across KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:34 PM

A total of 10 SDOs of (BPS-17) have been promoted as XENs (BPS-18) after the recommendation of the promotion Board of PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 10 SDOs of (BPS-17) have been promoted as XENs (BPS-18) after the recommendation of the promotion board of PESCO.

According to the notification issued here, the following 10 SDOs (BPS-17) have been promoted as XENs (BPS-18) included Atta Ur Rehman posted as XEN Rural Mansehra Division, Muhammad Sajid as XEN Karak Division, Abdul Wahid as XEN Mardan-1 Division.

Similarly, Shahan Khan has been promoted and posted as Deputy Manager PMU, Abdullah has been promoted and posted as Deputy Manager planning and Imdad Khan has been promoted and posted as XEN Bannu-1 Division.

Likewise, Ridwan Ullah has been promoted and posted as Deputy Manager M&T Bannu, Fahim Khan has been promoted and posted as Deputy Manager Construction Swat, Muhammad Arshad has been promoted and posted as XEN Dir Division and Ali Raza has been promoted and posted as Deputy Manager planning PESCO Head Quarter.

Chief Executive PESCO congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work with zeal and sense of responsibility.

