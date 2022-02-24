UrduPoint.com

10 Sent To Jail For 30 Days Under Kite-flying Act

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad sent 10 persons to jail for 30 days on the charge of violating the kite-flying act.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that the police arrested 10 persons involved in manufacturing kites and its string in addition to storing and selling it in various parts of Faisalabad.

The accused were presented before Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Shehzad, who awarded them 30-day imprisonment and sent them to Central Jail Faisalabad, spokesman added.

>