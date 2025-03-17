Open Menu

10 Settlements Digitalized In Lodhran District: ADCR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

10 settlements digitalized in Lodhran district: ADCR

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a remarkable step towards modernization, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan, transitioned 10 out of 16 urban settlements in Lodhran from the manual system to a fully digital platform. This transformation is set to eliminate corruption, ensure transparency, and streamline governance.

Highlighting the significance of urban settlements, Syed Waseem Hassan said, “Urban areas hold exceptional importance in any city. The shift to a digital system was a game-changer, eliminating manipulation and ensuring efficiency in public services.”

In another major achievement, Lodhran has successfully auctioned 500 out of 555 government-owned shops with unparalleled transparency, leading to a substantial increase in revenue recovery. The ADCR emphasized that the auction process was conducted fairly, ensuring that no malpractice or favoritism played a role.

A strong advocate of public service and merit-based decision-making, Syed Waseem Hassan has prioritized timely justice for all applicants.

“We are committed to resolving public grievances swiftly and transparently,” he stated. He further assured that all pending cases, which had been stuck in bureaucratic delays for years, are now being resolved at an unprecedented pace.

To improve accessibility, the ADCR has completely eradicated the presence of middlemen (tout mafia) from government offices, ensuring that citizens could directly approach officials without any undue hurdles. This has restored public trust in the system, with locals expressing deep appreciation for his honest and citizen-centric approach.

Citizens applauded Syed Waseem Hassan’s efforts, calling him a symbol of integrity and efficiency. They have hailed his merit-driven leadership, professional ethics, and commitment to public welfare. The transformation under his leadership has led to a new era of governance where accountability and service delivery stand as top priorities.

Recent Stories

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

24 minutes ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

24 minutes ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

54 minutes ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

54 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

1 hour ago
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

1 hour ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

1 hour ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan