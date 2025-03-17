10 settlements digitalized in Lodhran district: ADCR

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a remarkable step towards modernization, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan, transitioned 10 out of 16 urban settlements in Lodhran from the manual system to a fully digital platform. This transformation is set to eliminate corruption, ensure transparency, and streamline governance.

Highlighting the significance of urban settlements, Syed Waseem Hassan said, “Urban areas hold exceptional importance in any city. The shift to a digital system was a game-changer, eliminating manipulation and ensuring efficiency in public services.”

In another major achievement, Lodhran has successfully auctioned 500 out of 555 government-owned shops with unparalleled transparency, leading to a substantial increase in revenue recovery. The ADCR emphasized that the auction process was conducted fairly, ensuring that no malpractice or favoritism played a role.

A strong advocate of public service and merit-based decision-making, Syed Waseem Hassan has prioritized timely justice for all applicants.

“We are committed to resolving public grievances swiftly and transparently,” he stated. He further assured that all pending cases, which had been stuck in bureaucratic delays for years, are now being resolved at an unprecedented pace.

To improve accessibility, the ADCR has completely eradicated the presence of middlemen (tout mafia) from government offices, ensuring that citizens could directly approach officials without any undue hurdles. This has restored public trust in the system, with locals expressing deep appreciation for his honest and citizen-centric approach.

Citizens applauded Syed Waseem Hassan’s efforts, calling him a symbol of integrity and efficiency. They have hailed his merit-driven leadership, professional ethics, and commitment to public welfare. The transformation under his leadership has led to a new era of governance where accountability and service delivery stand as top priorities.