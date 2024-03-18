10 Shopkeepers Arrested, 12 Booked Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district administration has arrested ten shopkeepers and booked 12 others over profiteering during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday.
In line with special directives of the provincial government, the district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, launched a special crackdown against profiteers across the district.
The price control magistrates checked 3409 shops during the last 24 hours and imposed a fine of Rs 178,500 on various shopkeepers for selling commodities at high rates.
The price control magistrates also arrested ten shopkeepers and registered FIRs against 12 other shopkeepers over profiteering during the crackdown.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that the availability of commodities at controlled rates was being ensured and warned shopkeepers to avoid profiteering to prevent strict legal action against them.
He said that price control magistrates have been directed strictly to visit markets daily to provide maximum relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that the shopkeepers have been directed to display price lists at prominent places in their shops.
APP/kmr/thh
Recent Stories
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO imposes Rs 1610mln fine on 51,000 power pilferers6 minutes ago
-
TDAP facilitates fruitful visit of Chinese delegation to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
ECP asks contesting candidates to submit returns16 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service rescues 151 patients last week16 minutes ago
-
Security guard allegedly tortured to death by dacoits26 minutes ago
-
SST appeals to resolve Gas load shedding in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan34 minutes ago
-
PAL invites submissions for upcoming issues of English Literary Journal “Pakistani Literature”36 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan36 minutes ago
-
Cucumber cultivation should be completed by April46 minutes ago
-
KSA to establish a state-of-the-art skill university in Pakistan to meet skilled workers demand46 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of PML-N President Islamabad District Raja Waqar46 minutes ago