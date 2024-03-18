Open Menu

10 Shopkeepers Arrested, 12 Booked Over Profiteering

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district administration has arrested ten shopkeepers and booked 12 others over profiteering during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, launched a special crackdown against profiteers across the district.

The price control magistrates checked 3409 shops during the last 24 hours and imposed a fine of Rs 178,500 on various shopkeepers for selling commodities at high rates.

The price control magistrates also arrested ten shopkeepers and registered FIRs against 12 other shopkeepers over profiteering during the crackdown.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that the availability of commodities at controlled rates was being ensured and warned shopkeepers to avoid profiteering to prevent strict legal action against them.

He said that price control magistrates have been directed strictly to visit markets daily to provide maximum relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that the shopkeepers have been directed to display price lists at prominent places in their shops.

