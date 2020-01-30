10 shopkeepers booked for overcharging of flour, sugar

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR UPPER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration along with police have booked 10 shopkeepers allegedly involved in overcharging and hoarding of sugar and flour at Kalakot bazaar on Thursday.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Shringal, Muhammad Saqib Khan paid a surprise visit to flour and sugar's markets at Kalkot bazaar where he booked 10 shopkeepers accused for selling these commodities on high rate and hoarding of 'atta.' He inspected flour and sugar stores and checked its quality.

The assistant commissioner directed the shopkeepers and dealers to provide 20KGs flour bags to people on Govt subsidized rate, otherwise, stern action would be taken against price hikers and hoarders.

The shopkeepers were directed to install price lists at prominent places in their shops and elements found guilty of non- compliance of the Govt orders would be sent to jail.

He said there was no shortage of flour and sugar in the district and sufficient stock was available to cater people's requirements.