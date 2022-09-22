10 shopkeepers booked over dengue SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The district health authority registered cases against 10 shopkeepers over violation of the dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Thursday.

District Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain said that anti-dengue teams were active for surveillance of dengue larvae on daily basis and cases were being registered against shopkeepers where dengue larvae was being detected.