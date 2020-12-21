10 shopkeepers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A price checking team arrested 10 shopkeepers on overcharging from consumers here on Monday.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari checked prices of milk and dairy products at various shops in Liaqatabad and nabbed 10 shopkeepers on extorting money from consumers.

The team later released them after taking affidavit for not overcharging again and imposed fine Rs 66,500 on them.

AC Ayyub Bukhari said that there would be no compromise onovercharging from consumers.