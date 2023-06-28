Open Menu

10 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM

10 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum handed down 10 shopkeepers with a fine of Rs.17000 on charge of profiteering, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that special price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum conducted surprise checking of 55 shops in the markets and bazaars of Jaranwala Road and found 10 shopkeepers involved in overcharging on daily use commodities while they also failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops.

Therefore, the magistrate imposed a total fine of Rs.17,000 on profiteers and warned them that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

