10 shops, big retail outlet sealed on violating energy saving guidelines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :In a late night operation on Wednesday, the district administration sealed 10 shops including a big retail outlet in the city on violation of guidelines meant to save energy.

In line with standing instructions of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu to assistant commissioners and price control magistrates to monitor the markets, officials scrambled to different parts of the city Wednesday-Thursday midnight and sealed ten shops.

The business places sealed also included a big retail outlet, an electronics shop, besides a famous drink corner of the city.

Heavy fine was also imposed on the violators.

The officials also delivered show cause notices to some hotels and restaurants on violations.

DC said the district administration was enforcing government instructions with the cooperation of business community and all other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of energy shortfall and keep businesses operational in accordance with the existing energy capacity of the national grid.