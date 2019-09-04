10 shops fine over profiteering in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Administration here on Wednesday fined 10 shopkeepers for profiteering and encroachments in Mian Bazar.

Additional Assistant Commissioner while taking action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, visited Mian Bazar and fined 10 shop keepers violating the official price list and encroachment.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner also visited Garhi Mawaz Khan and Revenue Offices and checked their record. He directed to dispose off the pending cases.