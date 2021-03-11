UrduPoint.com
10 Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 10 shops, stores and restaurants on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven shops, stores and three restaurant.

The team sealed Siddique Fish Farosh Scheme More, Karachi Naseeb Baryani, Wahdat Paratha, Fazal Sweets Islampura, Rafique sweets, Al-Madina Decent Furniture, Uni Foam Carpet shop, Honda showroom and Butt sweets.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings totransporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

