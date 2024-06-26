10 shops sealed, 119 LPG cylinders confiscated

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The district administration sealed 10 shops and a mini petrol pump besides confiscating 119 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, nine weighing machines and four decanting machines during a crackdown on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media that in Allama Iqbal zone, four shops were sealed, and authorities confiscated 11 commercial cylinders, one weighing machine and two decanting apparatus.

In Gulberg zone, three shops were sealed, resulting in seizure of 17 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines. In Samnabad zone, one shop was sealed, and officials seized four commercial cylinders and a weighing machine.

In Ravi zone, a shop and a mini petrol station was sealed, leading to confiscation of 31 commercial cylinders.

In the Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, a shop was sealed, with authorities seizing 54 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines, and a decanting machine.

The DC warned that no illegal LPG decanting business would be allowed in the city. She emphasised that there would be no compromise on citizens' safety as per the directives of the Punjab chief minister. She reiterated that illegal LPG refilling businesses would not be tolerated and urged public cooperation in the crackdown on illegal LPG and mini petrol pumps.

The DC also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing from any illegal outlets and stressed that endangering innocent human lives will not be tolerated under any circumstances.