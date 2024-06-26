10 Shops Sealed, 119 LPG Cylinders Confiscated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The district administration sealed 10 shops and a mini petrol pump besides confiscating 119 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, nine weighing machines and four decanting machines during a crackdown on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media that in Allama Iqbal zone, four shops were sealed, and authorities confiscated 11 commercial cylinders, one weighing machine and two decanting apparatus.
In Gulberg zone, three shops were sealed, resulting in seizure of 17 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines. In Samnabad zone, one shop was sealed, and officials seized four commercial cylinders and a weighing machine.
In Ravi zone, a shop and a mini petrol station was sealed, leading to confiscation of 31 commercial cylinders.
In the Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, a shop was sealed, with authorities seizing 54 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines, and a decanting machine.
The DC warned that no illegal LPG decanting business would be allowed in the city. She emphasised that there would be no compromise on citizens' safety as per the directives of the Punjab chief minister. She reiterated that illegal LPG refilling businesses would not be tolerated and urged public cooperation in the crackdown on illegal LPG and mini petrol pumps.
The DC also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing from any illegal outlets and stressed that endangering innocent human lives will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foils dacoity bid, three bandits killed11 seconds ago
-
Property disputes claim 148 lives in KP during current year10 minutes ago
-
Fugitive involved in homicide case arrested10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against illegal LPG stations; four arrested10 minutes ago
-
Notorious mobile snatcher killed in Mardan encounter10 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest three suspects in Eid-ul-Azha parking dispute murder case20 minutes ago
-
KP CM lauded for sanctioning funds for Kohat30 minutes ago
-
NCSW to launch first phase of trans formative consultation49 minutes ago
-
Preparations in final stages for by-election on PK-22 Bajaur50 minutes ago
-
NCSW launches first phase of trans formative consultation50 minutes ago
-
NA passes Rs 6,101bln demands for grants for FY 2024-2550 minutes ago
-
DC urges religious leaders to play role in maintaining peace1 hour ago