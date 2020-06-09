UrduPoint.com
10 Shops Sealed, 35 Fined Over Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration, Jarranwala, has sealed 10 shops and imposed fine on 35 others on violation of SOPs on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Zunaira Ahmed visited various bazaars in the tehsil and found numbers of shopkeepers violating the SOPs.

She sealed the shops and imposed fine for not observing social distancing, not using face mask and non-availability of sanitizers.

