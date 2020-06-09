10 shops sealed, 35 fined over violation of SOPs

The tehsil administration, Jarranwala, has sealed 10 shops and imposed fine on 35 others on violation of SOPs on Tuesday

Assistant Commissioner Zunaira Ahmed visited various bazaars in the tehsil and found numbers of shopkeepers violating the SOPs.

She sealed the shops and imposed fine for not observing social distancing, not using face mask and non-availability of sanitizers.