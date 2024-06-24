10 Shops Sealed, 44 LPG Cylinders Confiscated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The district administration sealed 10 shops and seven mini petrol pumps besides
confiscating 44 LPG cylinders, three weighing machines and four refilling machines
during a crackdown on Monday.
In a drive, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf sealed two shops,
confiscated 10 commercial cylinders, and dismantled two petrol machines.
Similarly, AC City Rai Babar sealed five shops, seized 25 commercial cylinders, and
dismantled three weighing machines. Additionally, he seized three refilling machines
AC Shalimar Anum Fatima sealed three shops, seized nine commercial cylinders,
and dismantled a refilling and a petrol machine.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider emphasized that there would be no compromise
on citizens' safety as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab. She reiterated that illegal
LPG refilling businesses would not be tolerated. She urged for public cooperation in the
crackdown against illegal LPG and mini petrol pumps.
The DC also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing from any illegal outlets.
Recent Stories
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Birth anniversary of famous film actor Sultan Rahi observed2 seconds ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two4 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident7 seconds ago
-
Two killed in Lakki firing incidents13 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 200 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna appreciates women role in diplomacy30 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan delegation participates in 3rd International IPO Congress30 minutes ago
-
Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP40 minutes ago
-
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series43 minutes ago
-
Governor KP acknowledges role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolving public grievances50 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept seals 100 properties for default of tax1 hour ago