10 Shops Sealed, 44 LPG Cylinders Confiscated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The district administration sealed 10 shops and seven mini petrol pumps besides

confiscating 44 LPG cylinders, three weighing machines and four refilling machines

during a crackdown on Monday.

In a drive, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf sealed two shops,

confiscated 10 commercial cylinders, and dismantled two petrol machines.

Similarly, AC City Rai Babar sealed five shops, seized 25 commercial cylinders, and

dismantled three weighing machines. Additionally, he seized three refilling machines

and two mini petrol machines.

AC Shalimar Anum Fatima sealed three shops, seized nine commercial cylinders,

and dismantled a refilling and a petrol machine.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider emphasized that there would be no compromise

on citizens' safety as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab. She reiterated that illegal

LPG refilling businesses would not be tolerated. She urged for public cooperation in the

crackdown against illegal LPG and mini petrol pumps.

The DC also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing from any illegal outlets.

