10 shops sealed, FIRs registered over corona SOPs violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 10 business points, mobile shops and food outlets for not following the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tehniyat Bukhari, inspected various areas of Shalimar tehsil and sealed violators' shops. She also got registered the First Information Reports (FIRs) against shop owners, who were involve in de-sealing of their shops without getting approval from the authorities concerned. The teams also imposed heavy fine over violations.

The district administration was taking multiple steps to counter the spread of corona pandemic and streamline the business activities in provincial capital.

As per the NCOC directives, shopping malls, grocery stores, gyms, open markets and other business points were continually being checked by the district authorities and action was being taken in case of violation, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

The ACs and ADCs were directed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umer Sher Chatha to check the compliance of orders of vaccination by the public transport drivers, passengers at different routes within and outside the city. They checked hundreds of public transport vehicles at various bus terminals and entry and exit points of the city. The teams imposed heavy fine for not following the NCOC guidelines regarding vaccination.