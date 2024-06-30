10 shops sealed for decanting gas illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Civil Defence Enforcement teams have sealed 10 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charge of illegal gas decanting during the past 24 hours.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Sunday that the teams checked various shops in D-Type, Factory Area, Raza Abad, People’s Colony, etc.

and found illegal gas decanting in LPG cylinders.

Therefore, the teams sealed premises of these shops in addition to confiscating machinery and other material from 3 shops and getting cases registered against 7 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence teams also sealed two more shops on charge of selling loose petrol illegally while further action against these shopkeepers was under progress, he added.