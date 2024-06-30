10 Shops Sealed For Decanting Gas Illegally
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Civil Defence Enforcement teams have sealed 10 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charge of illegal gas decanting during the past 24 hours.
Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Sunday that the teams checked various shops in D-Type, Factory Area, Raza Abad, People’s Colony, etc.
and found illegal gas decanting in LPG cylinders.
Therefore, the teams sealed premises of these shops in addition to confiscating machinery and other material from 3 shops and getting cases registered against 7 shopkeepers.
Meanwhile, Civil Defence teams also sealed two more shops on charge of selling loose petrol illegally while further action against these shopkeepers was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian Sikh yatrees conclude pilgrimage, depart for home16 seconds ago
-
7 dead, 1,328 injured in Punjab road accidents23 seconds ago
-
Ashrafi urges religious, political leaders to unite nation10 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting with district peace committee10 minutes ago
-
PR earned record revenue of over Rs 88bln in 2023-2410 minutes ago
-
K-Electric officials assured Energy Minister of reduction in load-shedding20 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD30 minutes ago
-
Lahore airport to remain closed for 3 hours daily40 minutes ago
-
Seven died in Karachi coaster accident50 minutes ago
-
ITP intensifies action against smoke emitting vehicles50 minutes ago
-
BISP makes payments to 117,340 registered beneficiaries in Sargodha50 minutes ago
-
Extensive anti-drug awareness campaigns stressed for protection of youths1 hour ago