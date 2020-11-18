10 shops sealed for not following COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration, Wednesday sealed 10 shops in Chandni Mobile market for not following standard operating procedures (SOPS) in regard to COVID-19. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited Chandni mobile market and reviewed implementation on the SOPs and sealed 10 shops for violating government orders with regard to coronaviris pandemic.

Arbab asked the shopkeepers and consumers to strictly follow standard operating procedures as advised by administration and the health authorities so that spread of coronavirus could be contained.