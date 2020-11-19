UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Shops Sealed For Not Following COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:01 AM

10 shops sealed for not following COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration, Wednesday sealed 10 shops in Chandni Mobile market for not following standard operating procedures (SOPS) in regard to COVID-19.  On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited Chandni mobile market and reviewed implementation on the SOPs and sealed 10 shops for violating government orders with regard to coronaviris pandemic.

 Arbab asked the shopkeepers and consumers to strictly follow standard operating procedures as advised by administration and the health authorities so that spread of coronavirus could be contained.

Related Topics

Mobile Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

21 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Kh ..

23 minutes ago

Six DSPs transferred

23 minutes ago

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

23 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

26 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar H ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.