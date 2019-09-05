10 shops sealed for selling obscene photos, fake, expired aphrodisiacs in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed 10 shops and demolished more than 40 counters in crackdown against obscene photos and fake & expired aphrodisiac medicines in Karkhano Market here on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Town-III, Hamid Gigyani launched crackdown on the displaying of objectionable obscene photos and expired & fake aphrodisiacs in Karkhano Market. A contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During the operation, 10 shops and more than 40 counters demolished for selling obscene photos and fake and expired aphrodisiacs.

The action was initiated on complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the open sale of objectionable photos and fake and expired aphrodisiacs in the market.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in crackdown against quacks on Dilazak Road. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sara Rehman along with Inspectors, Health Care Commission, Zeeshah checked different clinics and medical laboratories and arrested three persons for conducting treatment of patients without registration and certificates. The Deputy Commissioner has directed stern action against quacks.