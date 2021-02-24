10 shops sealed for SOPs breach

The city district administration sealed 10 shops, stores, restaurants with imposing fine of Rs 50,000 on its owners/managers for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 10 shops, stores, restaurants with imposing fine of Rs 50,000 on its owners/managers for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed four shops in Cantt area and imposed Rs 40,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000for SOPs violation.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops and two restaurants in his area. The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.