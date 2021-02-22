10 shops sealed for SOPs breach in lahore

The city district administration sealed 10 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed a fine Rs 10,000 for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 10 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed a fine Rs 10,000 for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed two shops in Cantt area besides issuing warnings to three others and imposed Rs 10,000 fine SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed four restaurants and four shops in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, AC Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha during a crackdown against unauthorized petrol pumpsconfiscated around five petrol filling machines from Nusrat Road Bahar Colony, Kacha Jail Road andRohi Nullah Road.