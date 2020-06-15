10 shops sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration sealed 10 shops on charges of neglecting standard operating procedures regarding coronavirus.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Shehzad Mehboob, Mubeen Ehsan and Ghulam Sarwar inspected different markets in the city.

They sealed 10 shops in Sameejabad and also registered cases against the shopkeepers.

The official sources maintained that the shopkeepers were instructed to use mask otherwise they would be but behind the bar.