UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Shops Sealed For Violating Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

10 shops sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration sealed 10 shops on charges of neglecting standard operating procedures regarding coronavirus.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Shehzad Mehboob, Mubeen Ehsan and Ghulam Sarwar inspected different markets in the city.

They sealed 10 shops in Sameejabad and also registered cases against the shopkeepers.

The official sources maintained that the shopkeepers were instructed to use mask otherwise they would be but behind the bar.

Related Topics

Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

29 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

51 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

51 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.