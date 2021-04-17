10 shops sealed for violation of COVID 19 SOPs

District administration sealed 10 shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and also imposed fine Rs 18,000 on charges of profiteering

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 10 shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and also imposed fine Rs 18,000 on charges of profiteering.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kot Chhutha Muhammad Asad Chandia inspected different bazaars and sealed 10 shops in violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Rabia Sial also imposed fine on a shopkeeper for selling sugar at exorbitant prices. Another two cases under the price control act were registered against two shopkeepers, after recommendation by Additional Director Livestock Dr. Ghulam Nizamuddin. The shopkeepers were fined Rs 8000. District Officer Industries Muhammad Asghar Siddique paid surprise inspection at Railway Pulley, Block-7, Vegetable Market and imposed fine Rs 10,000 on different shopkeepers for overcharging.