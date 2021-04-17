UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Shops Sealed For Violation Of COVID 19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

10 shops sealed for violation of COVID 19 SOPs

District administration sealed 10 shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and also imposed fine Rs 18,000 on charges of profiteering

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 10 shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and also imposed fine Rs 18,000 on charges of profiteering.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kot Chhutha Muhammad Asad Chandia inspected different bazaars and sealed 10 shops in violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Rabia Sial also imposed fine on a shopkeeper for selling sugar at exorbitant prices. Another two cases under the price control act were registered against two shopkeepers, after recommendation by Additional Director Livestock Dr. Ghulam Nizamuddin. The shopkeepers were fined Rs 8000. District Officer Industries Muhammad Asghar Siddique paid surprise inspection at Railway Pulley, Block-7, Vegetable Market and imposed fine Rs 10,000 on different shopkeepers for overcharging.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Consul Now Back to Diplomatic Mission - ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 9,321 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

1 minute ago

Russian security service says detains Ukraine dipl ..

3 minutes ago

392 corona patients under treatment at LRH: Spokes ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-led ECOSOC meeting stresses equity in Cov ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.