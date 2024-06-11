Open Menu

10 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM

10 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) City Defence Team has sealed 10 shops in addition to getting cases registered against 4 shopkeepers on charge of illegal gas decanting.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas in a statement here on Tuesday said that the enforcement team of civil defense checked various shops and found illegal gas decanting in 10 shops.

Therefore, premises of these shops were sealed in addition to confiscating their machinery and other material. However, cases were also got registered against 4 shopkeepers in Civil Line and Sargodha Road police station on charges of producing resistance in official work of civil defense team.

The civil defense department also submitted challans against 4 shopkeepers in the court of special judicial magistrates for further action, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Sargodha Gas Court

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

3 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan