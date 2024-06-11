10 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) City Defence Team has sealed 10 shops in addition to getting cases registered against 4 shopkeepers on charge of illegal gas decanting.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas in a statement here on Tuesday said that the enforcement team of civil defense checked various shops and found illegal gas decanting in 10 shops.

Therefore, premises of these shops were sealed in addition to confiscating their machinery and other material. However, cases were also got registered against 4 shopkeepers in Civil Line and Sargodha Road police station on charges of producing resistance in official work of civil defense team.

The civil defense department also submitted challans against 4 shopkeepers in the court of special judicial magistrates for further action, he added.