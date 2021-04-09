10 shops sealed over SOPs breach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed ten shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed fines on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed Ramda Hotel, SPA Hotel, Sarhad Hotel & Restaurant at Gurumangat Road.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops and a restaurant at Ahmed Ali Road and Ravi Road over SOPs violation and issued strict warnings to nine others in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.