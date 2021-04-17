10 shops sealed over violations of SoP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 10 shops over violations of government orders regarding closure of shops on Friday and Saturday during a special crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Umair Mahmood visited different areas of the city to check implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

The officer sealed 10 shops for violating government orders regarding closure of shops on Saturday.

The AC Muhammad Umair Mahmood said that strict action was being taken against violators of SoP and added that no one would be allowed to public lives on risk.